US to close consulate in Basra

CAIRO (TASS): The United States is suspending its consulate in the Basrah province of southern Iraq for security reasons. This was stated on Monday by the American ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tuller, during a conversation with the Iraqi media.

“We are closing our consulate in Basra for financial and security reasons. We will probably have a new vision of how to reopen it,” the Iraqi National News Agency (INA) quoted the diplomat as saying. ).

In addition, the US ambassador confirmed Washington’s plans to continue to provide substantial support to Baghdad. In particular, he pointed out, “The US will allocate $ 2 billion to the Iraqi government for various projects in areas such as food, health, education and environmental protection.”

“Some of Iraq’s neighbors consider it a weak state, so they allow themselves to interfere in its internal affairs and impose their will on it. The United States advocates that Iraq has normal relations with neighboring countries and that no one interferes in each other’s affairs,” he stressed Tuller.