US to ease human rights criticism of El Salvador, Israel and Russia: Report

(Reuters): The US State Department’s annual human rights reports show that President Donald Trump’s administration aims to scale back Washington’s criticism of certain foreign nations with records of rights abuse, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited leaked drafts of the reports for El Salvador, Israel and Russia and said those were significantly shorter than the ones prepared by the administration of Democratic former President Joe Biden.

The State Department has not yet officially released this year’s reports, which cover last year’s incidents. Usually, these annual reports are released around March or April each year.