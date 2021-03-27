US to hold classified war game to respond to China, Russia: Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US military plans to hold a classified war game sometime this summer amid growing concerns about threats posed by China and Russia, the CNN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing informed sources.

According to defence officials cited by the media outlet, the war game is designed to train the US military’s top leaders to respond to global crises involving unexpected and aggressive moves by the two major adversaries from across the Atlantic.

The players of the war game will also face changing scenarios, which may include cyber-attacks, Russia’s growing presence in the Baltic and the Arctic, as well as China’s build-up in the South China Sea.

The exercise will reportedly be led by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s close watch.