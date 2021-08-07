US to impose new sanctions against Belarus

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): On August 9, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus, according to CNN.

The media notes that the announcement of the restrictions will coincide with the anniversary of the last elections in Belarus.

Strikes and protest actions engulfed Belarus on August 9, 2020, immediately after the presidential elections, which were won by the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko – according to the CEC, he gained 80.1% of the vote.