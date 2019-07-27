US to review its travel advisory for Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United States has assured to review travel advisory for travel to Pakistan after accepted the Pakistan’s demand, on Friday.

According to local news channel report, the demand to ease level of travel advisory for travel to Pakistan was made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of the United States.

Reports added that it has also been agreed that the meeting of Pak-US Trade Investment Framework Agreement Council would be held this year. Sources added that ease in level of travel advisory would increase foreign investment in Pakistan.

US State Department provides safety and security information for every country of the world to help its citizens to assess themselves the risks of travel. Each country information page contains a Travel Advisory, Alerts, and other important details specific to that country that could affect the travelers.