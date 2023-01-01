US to start training Ukrainians on F-16 jets ‘in weeks or months’

WASHINGTON (AA) : The Pentagon said Tuesday that it hopes to begin training Ukrainians to fly F-16 fighter jets within “weeks or months.”

“We would hope that we’ll be able to start the training within weeks or months, in the relatively near term,” spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters.

Ryder did not provide a timeframe for the training or delivery of the fighter jets. However, the training for F-16s will occur in Europe, specifically in a country other than Ukraine.

He also said the training to be given to Ukrainian pilots is a “long-term commitment” and has nothing to do with an expected counterattack by Ukraine against Russia.