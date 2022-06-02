US treasury severs more networks providing support for Putin and Russia’s elites

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Thursday, the US Depart-ment of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking further action to degrade the key networks used by Russia’s elites, including President Vladimir Putin, to attempt to hide and move money and anonymously make use of luxury assets around the globe.

Today’s action targets a Kremlin-aligned yacht brokerage, several prominent Russian government officials, and a close Putin associate and money-manager, Sergei Roldugin, who is a custodian of President Putin’s offshore wealth. In order to further tighten and enforce existing sanctions, this action further identifies yachts and aircraft in which sanctioned Russian elites maintain interests.

“Russia’s elites, up to and including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bri-an Nelson.

“Today’s action demonstrates that Treasury can and will go after those responsible for shielding and maintaining these ill-gotten interests. We will continue to enforce our sanctions and expose the corrupt systems by which President Vladimir Putin and his elites enrich themselves.”

Today’s actions were taken pursuant to Executive Orders (E.O.) 14024, E.O. 13685, and E.O. 13661, and further align the United States with its international partners and allies.

Today’s designations were taken in tandem with the US Department of State and the US Department of Commerce.

The US Department of State imposed sanctions on five of Russia’s oligarchs and elites, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Alexey Mordashov, the leader of Severgroup and one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires; and family members and entities associated with the oligarchs and elites.

The United States Department of Commerce is adding 71 additional parties located in Russia and Belarus to the Entity List, further restricting the Russian military’s ability to obtain technologies and other items it needs to sustain aggression and project power.

Related