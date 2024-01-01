US, UK airstrikes target two Houthi governorates in Yemen: Report

DUBAI (Agencies): Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen’s Houthi movement, said early on Monday that a series of airstrikes targeted the Amran and Saada governorates, which they say were carried out by the US and Britain.

On Sunday, the news outlet reported that about nine raids launched by the US and Britain had targeted the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel’s war with Hamas.

The attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.