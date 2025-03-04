US, Ukraine Near Minerals Deal Despite Oval Office Clash

New York, March 5, 2025 – The U.S. and Ukraine are moving toward signing a minerals deal that unraveled last week after a tense Oval Office showdown between Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy, sources told Reuters.

The agreement, which would give the U.S. a share in Ukraine’s mineral revenues and fund post-war reconstruction, was halted after Trump berated Zelenskiy for seeking more U.S. aid instead of showing gratitude. The Ukrainian leader was swiftly shown the door.

Despite the fallout, talks have quietly resumed. On Tuesday, Zelenskiy called the meeting “regrettable” but said Ukraine was ready to sign. Trump remains open to the deal but insists Kyiv must “be more appreciative.”

Meanwhile, France and Britain have offered to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, but Moscow has rejected the idea. If the deal goes through, it would mark a major win for Trump, signaling a shift in Europe’s role in Ukraine’s future.

Source: Reuters