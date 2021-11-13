US, Ukraine, Turkey, Romania conduct joint exercises in Black Sea

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Missile destroyer “Porter” and a command ship “Mou-nt Whitney” US Navy conducted exercises with ships in Turkey, Romania and U-kraine in international wat-ers, according to the Min-istry of Defense Russia.

The US Navy’s guided missile destroyer Porter, the US Navy’s headquarters ship Mount Whitney, conducted a series of joint exercises with ships from Turkey, Romania and Uk-raine in international waters off the coast of Romania and made a call at the port of Constanta (Romania), – the message says.

US warships will be stationed in the Romanian port of Constanta on November 12-14, where meetings of the commander of the US 6th Fleet, Vice Admiral Eugene Black, with high-ranking representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Defense are scheduled.

USS Porter sailed into the Black Sea on October 30 for joint operations with NATO allies and partners in the region. The unscheduled exercises of the United States and its allies involve the flagship command ship Mount Whitney, auxiliary ships and ships of other NATO countries, as well as various aviation.

Russia concerned over US military activity in Black Sea region: The active operations of US ships and NATO reconnaissance aircraft shifted to the northwestern part of the Black Sea. This was reported on Saturday by the RF Ministry of Defense.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to monitor aggressive military activity on the part of the United States in the Black Sea region. The active operations of the US Navy’s naval group and NATO aircraft reconnaissance flights have shifted and are being conducted in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the statement said. Also, according to the Russian military department, the strategic reconnaissance officer U-2S of the US Air Force conducted reconnaissance near the border of the Russian Federation from the airspace of Ukraine.

“The strategic reconnaissance aircraft U-2S of the US Air Force, which took off from the Akrotiri airbase on the island of Cyprus, conducted reconnaissance from the airspace of Ukraine and the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the statement said.

In addition, according to the RF Ministry of Defense, “over the past day, four flights of reconnaissance aircraft of NATO countries in the air space over the Black Sea region were detected and accompanied by the radar systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Black Sea Fleet.”

It is noted that in the area of operations of US ships, reconnaissance flights of three P-8A patrol aircraft of the US Navy were recorded. The press service clarifies that control over the actions of US ships in the Black Sea is carried out by the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigate Admiral Essen and the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin.

