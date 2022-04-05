US urges Finland and Sweden to decide on NATO membership as soon as possible

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): NATO expects Sweden and Finland to make their own decisions about possible membership in the coming “months and weeks,” US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said Tuesday.

“We’ll have to wait and see what decision these two sovereign states make in the coming weeks and months,” Smith said at a press briefing when asked about the prospects for the two Scandinavian countries to join NATO.

She added that the US would welcome Finland and Sweden to join the alliance and believe that these two countries are already valuable partners for NATO at this stage. Smith also noted that both countries have significant capabilities in the military-technical sphere.

“We heard statements from Helsinki and Stockholm, but we believe that it is necessary to wait for the final decision from these countries,” Smith said. The American diplomat reiterated that the alliance’s “open door” policy remains in place, which NATO has clearly conveyed to other countries, including Russia. “The doors of the alliance will remain open, and this is not discussed. Period. We have clearly stated this to our Russian partners. Nothing will change, and not a single country will be able to influence the process of other states joining the alliance,” the US ambassador concluded.

Finland and Sweden have started talking about the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality and joining NATO against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. Russia started it on February 24th. President Vladimir Putin called the goal of the operation “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops, and as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

