US urges India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions after Kashmir attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters): U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions after last week’s Islamist militant attack in India-administered Kashmir, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while expressing support to India in combating extremism and urging Pakistan to cooperate in probing the attack that killed more than two dozen people, the State Department said in separate statements after the calls.