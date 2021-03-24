US urges Turkey not to retain Russian S-400

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuolu at the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Brussels on Wednesday.

Mentioning the details, the U.S State Department spokesperson said, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Çavuolu discussed the longstanding importance of security cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan.

The Secretary voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece.

Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 air defense system.

Other than this Blinken also expressed concern over Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, and emphasized the importance of democratic institutions and respect for human rights, the spokesperson remarked.

On his meeting with Blinken, he said they discussed all aspects of the situation in Syria, the stability of Iraq, and supporting the new government in Libya.

Underlining that Turkey wants to host a conference on Afghanistan in April, he said Turkish officials would meet with all parties to decide on a date.

On Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 defense missile system, Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkey has already purchased the system and the deal was concluded.

He ruled out reversing the decision but repeated Turkey’s offer to set up a commission with the US to clarify any technical issues.