US: Use of WMD in Ukraine an attack on NATO countries

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): Washington and its allies, under certain conditions, may consider Rus-sia’s alleged use of weapons of mass destruction (WM-D) in Ukraine as an attack on NATO countries, which will involve a military response. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee of the US Senate Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) at an online meeting with the Washington-based Defense Writers Group.

“I think all this will be considered through the prism of whether this is an attack against a NATO country, in terms of the application of Article 5,” the legislator answered a journalist’s question about whether any US military intervention in the events in Ukraine is possible in the event allegedly possible use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons by Russia on its territory. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, signed in Washington in 1949, provides for a collective response in the event of an “armed attack against one or more” NATO member countries.

According to Reed, if “any weapons of mass destruction” are used in Ukraine, “there could be consequences that would affect NATO countries.” According to him, “if a nuclear device goes off,” the member states of the alliance may be exposed to radiation. “This may well be perceived as an attack against NATO,” the senator said.

“With regard to chemical, biological weapons, it will be a very difficult choice. But it will have to be made not only by President [US Joe Biden], but by the entire North Atlantic Council. There will be different aspects and different views,” the senator added. “Ultimately it will be a NATO decision, not just the President. I don’t think he will want to take unilateral action,” Reed said. its constituent countries were attacked.”

Reed was also asked if he thought NATO could consider a powerful cyberattack against one of the alliance countries as an attack by Russia. “The question is whether this will involve Article 5. There are no very clear wordings here,” the legislator replied. In this case, he believes, NATO’s reaction will depend on whether people will suffer because of the hacker attack. According to Reed, “if there is a serious cyber attack and there are significant casualties,” then NATO “will have to do something.”

