US-Uzbekistan vows to strengthen bilateral relations

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met on Monday in Tashkent with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss further strengthening the bilateral relationship, as well as the way forward in Afghanistan.

The Deputy Secretary thanked President Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan’s close cooperation with the United States in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of the United States’ strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.

The Deputy Secretary and President Mirziyoyev discussed joint efforts to combat COVID-19 through vaccine distribution. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated U.S. support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and urged continued progress on economic, democratic, and human rights reforms in Uzbekistan.