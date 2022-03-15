US: Volunteers trying to enter Ukraine from Syria

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US military department believes that a small group of volunteers intends to arrive in Ukraine from Syria to assist in the Russian operation. This was stated on Tuesday by the head of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US Armed Forces, General Kenneth McKenzie, at a hearing in the US Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“We believe that a small, very small group of people may probably be trying to enter Ukraine from Syria,” he answered the question of whether volunteers from the Middle East are trying to assist the Russian side in Ukraine. McKenzie added that he could provide details at a closed hearing.

Mackenzie said that the Pentagon believes that Russia has strengthened its military presence in Syria, which gives Moscow the opportunity to interfere with NATO operations in the Middle East. McKen-zie’s written statement was published Tuesday on the website of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Serv-ices. Hearings were held in it, at which the general spoke.

As the head of CENTCOM believes, “Russia has strengthened its military presence in Syria”, seeks to “increase influence in the region and puts pressure on the United States to force them to leave.” “Russia has demonstrated the ability to project force, test weapons and intervene on a regular basis in the operations of the coalition against the [terrorist group] Islamic State,” the general said.

In General Kenneth McKenzie’s opinion, in recent years “Russia has been building up its forces and means to conduct foreign military operations.” As the general noted, the logistics center of the Russian Navy in the Syrian port of Tartus “allows Russ-ian ships to undergo repairs and replenish supplies in the Mediterranean Sea.”

“Russia has also built an airfield to accommodate Russian bombers and expand its operational capabilities in the region,” the head of CENTCOM added. As he believes, “positions in Syria give Russia an ideal opportunity to disrupt NATO operations in the Middle East.” In addition, according to the general, the presence in Syria allows the Russian Federation to counteract the North Atlantic Alliance from its southern flank.

According to McKenzie, “Russia is trying to undermine the positions and communications of the United States in the zone of operational responsibility of the US Central Command.” In particular, it includes the Middle East and North Africa.

McKenzie said that the US military believes that the events in Ukraine will lead to an increase in the cost of food and a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and North Africa, some countries are already feeling the negative consequences.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, “it is too early to assess all the consequences” of Russia’s operation in Ukraine from the point of view of what is happening in the zone of operational responsibility of the Central Command. In particular, it includes the Middle East and North Africa. At the same time, the general believes that US partners in these regions “are already feeling the initial negative consequences.”

As General Kenneth McKenzie clarified, there is a “difficult humanitarian situation” in the area of operational responsibility of the command. Events in Ukraine “could exacerbate these dynamics due to disruptions in wheat supplies to the Middle East, pressure on financial institutions and rising fuel prices, which will have global consequences.”

“Russia is the largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is the fifth largest, they account for 28.9% of world wheat exports,” the head of CENTCOM stated. As he noted, “the countries in the zone of operational responsibility [of the command] depend to varying degrees on Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports.”

