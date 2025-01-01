US warns citizens to avoid traveling to Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for its citizens, advising them not to visit 20 countries, including Afghanistan, due to “increased life-threatening risks.”

On Wednesday, January 8th, the U.S. Consular Section shared the message on Facebook, urging American citizens to avoid traveling to these countries, especially those marked as “Level 4.”

The U.S. State Department emphasized that four countries, including Afghanistan, are at Level 4, which is the highest advisory level due to “greater risks of life-threatening danger.”

The warning also extends to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Mali, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and South Korea.

Recently, the Canadian government has also warned its citizens not to travel to Afghanistan due to “security conditions and instability.”

Previously, several countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, and the U.K., had issued similar travel warnings for Afghanistan due to “security concerns.”

These travel warnings reflect growing international concerns over the volatile security situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing challenges faced by its people under the Taliban’s rule. As instability continues, foreign governments are prioritizing the safety of their citizens, particularly in conflict zones.