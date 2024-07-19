US Watchdog raises concerns over vetting of aid groups in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Two State Department bureaus failed to demonstrate compliance with internal policies for vetting aid groups in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which received $293 million in funds, raising the risk that extremists may have profited, a US watchdog reported.

“It is critical that State knows who is actually benefiting from this assistance in order to prevent the aid from being diverted to the Taliban or other sanctioned parties,” stated the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report on Wednesday.

The report highlighted that the Taliban has attempted to obtain US aid funds “through several means, including the establishment of humanitarian organizations,” emphasizing the necessity for the department to “fully and consistently assess the risks posed by its implementing partners.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SIGAR found that three of five State Department bureaus complied with regulations requiring the vetting of aid fund recipients. However, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs failed to provide sufficient documentation to prove their adherence.

“State could not demonstrate compliance with its partner vetting requirements on awards that disbursed at least $293 million in Afghanistan,” the report stated. Consequently, “there is an increased risk that terrorists and terrorist-affiliated individuals and entities may have illegally benefited.”

The department agreed with the report’s conclusions and committed to “work to ensure compliance” with vetting requirements.

Despite the chaotic US withdrawal completed on August 30, 2021, the US remains the largest aid donor to impoverished Afghanistan, having provided more than $17.9 billion in assistance since the Taliban seized Kabul.