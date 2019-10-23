‘US will continue their attacks against Mujahideen’

F.P. Report

KABUL: The US Secretary of Defense arrived at Kabul on an unannounced visit and told the media that they will continue their attacks against the Mujahideen.

Moreover, the Kabul administration interior minister also remarked and warned the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate of elimination and failure of Al-Fath Operations.

We reject these hollow and baseless claims by the invaders and their hirelings. So long as a single occupying American trooper remains in Afghanistan, our Jihad and struggle shall continue.

With the Divine Help of Almighty Allah, we have proven over the past eighteen years that no power of the world can either break us or turn us back from our firm and resolute determination.

This is the land of Afghans and the Afghans reserve the right of freeing their homeland and establishing an Islamic government therein. And they shall remove every obstacle in their way either by force or if the opposition seeks, through dialogue, Allah willing.

Similarly, the Kabul administration stooges that find solace in American bombings and brutalities must know that the closer they remain to the American invaders, the heavier their burden of enmity and treason towards their homeland, religion and people shall become and the harsher the penalty.

The Kabul administration officials must understand that your time of tough talk has passed and you must adopt reason and logic. Just as the servile puppets of the British and Soviet Union faced defeat and humiliation in the face of this nation, so shall stooges of America.

The Al-Fath Operations launched by Islamic Emirate are progressing triumphantly, and all praise belong to Allah.

Even as America dropped 948 bombs, carried out hundreds of raids and martyred and injured hundreds of civilians over the past month, the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate continued their daily advances in the north, south, east and west and left the enemy perplexed.

From the initiation of the operations till now, a total of 28 districts have been liberated from the enemy, more than a hundred bases and hundreds of check posts overrun, thousands of troopers, police and militiamen including (419) commanders eliminated and hundreds more killed on a daily basis, hence it is only natural that a similar amount of territory of Afghanistan also be purged of enemy and the population rescued.

Sending warnings and holding grandeur ambitions of eliminating Mujahideen in such conditions is but an illusion, a dream and implausible.