US will continue to strike Houthis until they can’t threaten shipping, Israel: White House

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: US strikes against Yemen’s Houthis will continue for as long as the Iran-backed group still has the ability to threaten shipping lanes and Israel, the White House said on Friday.

The Houthis began attacking ships in and around the Red Sea one year ago in what they said was a solidarity campaign with Palestinians in Gaza.

The outgoing Biden administration removed the Houthis from the terror blacklist in one of their first foreign policy moves, only to redesignate them two years later.

The Pentagon has routinely had an aircraft carrier strike group in the Red Sea since last year to counter the Houthis. F-16s, F-15s, and B-52 bombers have also been deployed to the region. Last weekend, two Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea when their F/A-18 was shot down in an apparent case of friendly fire after the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly fired on and hit the jet. An investigation is ongoing, but some reports indicate more than one friendly fire incident that night.

The Houthis have also stepped up the tempo of attacks against Israel in recent weeks following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)