WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The United States will leave Ukraine to determine its own political future, while continuing to provide it with military support in the context of the military operation conducted by the Russian Federation, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said on Sunday.

“As for the political future of Ukraine , it should be determined by Ukraine itself. However, as for the future of this military operation, it needs to be rebuffed. That is why we are doing so much to support President Zelensky with weapons and other assistance,” he said. Klein on ABC.

Russia started it on February 24th. President Vladimir Putin called the goal of the operation “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops, and as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine.

The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass .

