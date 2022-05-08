US will impose sanctions against 2600 Russians and Belarusians

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States is introducing a policy of restricting the issuance of entry visas to Russian military personnel and a ban on crossing the American border against another 2.6 thousand Russian and Belarusian officials under the pretext of their involvement in human rights violations in Ukraine or undermining the sovereignty of this republic.

“The US has imposed approximately 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials in response to their ongoing efforts to undermine the sovereignty, territorial in-tegrity, or political indep-endence of Ukraine. Along with this, the US has introduced a new visa restriction policy that refers to military officials of the Russian Federation and Russian-backed or Russian-created <…> authorities allegedly involved in violations of human rights, international humanitarian law, or <…> corruption in Ukraine,” reads a statement released on Sunday by Bely home. It was distributed in connection with the intention of the US and the EU to jointly introduce additional restrictive measures against Russia.

The mentioned restrictions are listed in the document in the section “sanctions against the Russian elites” and their families, as well as “visa restrictions against Russian and Belarusian officials who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ukraine.” Names are not listed in the reference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 a special military operation in response to the request of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and the goals are the demilitarization and denazification of the country.

The West, in response to Russia’s decision, imposed large-scale sanctions against it. In addition, Western states have begun to supply weapons and military equipment to Kyiv for amounts measured at this stage in billions of dollars. A number of Western politicians did not deny that it was, in fact, an economic war against the Russian Federation.

As Putin stated on March 16, the Western sanctions policy against Moscow has all the signs of aggression. He pointed out that the policy of containing Russia is a long-term strategy for the West.

