US will produce 480 new nuclear bombs until 2025

WASHINGTON DC (INTERFAX.RU): The United States will produce 480 new tactical nuclear bombs in the B61-12 modification by 2025, according to the data from the Federation of American Scientists.

This number exceeds the arsenals of nuclear wea-pons held by China, France, Britain, Pakistan, India, North Korea and Israel.

The B61-12 nuclear bombs are a modification of the previous versions of the B61-3, 4, 7 10 and 11 ammunition. They are designed to equip the B-2 Spirit strategic stealth bombers and the B-21 Raider under development, as well as American and other NATO fighter-bombers in Europe.

According to various estimates, the United States currently has from 100 to 150 nuclear aerial bombs in the European theater of operations for use by tactical aviation.

Thus, the United States is going to triple its tactical nuclear potential. The bombs are designed to equip the F-35A, F-15E and F-16C / D, F / A-18 and Tornado tactical fighter-bombers of the US Air Force and other NATO member countries.

The US National Nuc-lear Safety Administration (NNSA) reported last week that the production of new nuclear bombs began in late November at the Pantex facility in Texas. The United States already reportedly possesses at least ten of these new munitions.

Most of them may initially be located in the continental United States. They will then go to warehouses at airbases in Europe.

B61-12 bombs (with a capacity of 0.3, 1.5, 10 or 50 kilotons), in particular, are supposed to be placed in underground warehouses at air bases in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey, which are under the control of the US military.

The peculiarity of the new aerial bomb, which will replace the old model, is the tail unit. It makes the bomb manageable and more accurate, which makes it possible not to lower it with a parachute, but to drop it from an airplane flying at high altitude, after which the bomb autonomously plans many kilometers towards the target, if necessary, “taxiing” towards it.