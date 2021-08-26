USA embassy urges Americans to avoid travel to Kabul airport

WASHINGTON DC, (RIA Novosti): The US Embassy in Afghanistan urged Americans to avoid traveling to the Kabul airport, and those who were nearby to urgently leave, the US diplomatic mission in Kabul said in a statement.

“US citizens should now avoid traveling to the airport and using the entrances to the airport. US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate or North Entrance should immediately leave the area,” the embassy’s website said in a statement.

All American citizens are advised to remain vigilant, follow the recommendations of local authorities, and monitor local media reports and the social media of the State Department and the Embassy.

The American diplomatic mission previously left the embassy complex in Kabul and continues to work from the territory of the international airport in Kabul.