USA ready to respond to any attacks from Iran

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US administration is ready to respond to any attacks by Iran on American citizens in the light of Tehran’s imposition of sanctions against more than 50 people. This is stated in a statement released on Sunday by US Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan.

As noted in the document, on Saturday “Iran announced the imposition of sanctions against 52 Americans.” “If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including 52 people, whose names were named yesterday, it will face serious consequences,” Sullivan said.

On Saturday, Iran added more than 50 officials to the list of US citizens who have been sanctioned in connection with the assassination of the commander of the Al-Quds Special Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Iraqi Shiite militia “Al-Hashd al-Shaabi” Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.