USA stun Pakistan in T20 World Cup super over

DALLAS (Agencies): The United States pulled off one of the biggest shocks in cricket history by beating former champions Pakistan in a super over in Dallas.

Pakistan looked to be avoiding embarrassment at the T20 World Cup before Nitish Kumar hit the final ball of the US innings for four to tie the scores at 159.

Sloppy for large parts of the game, Pakistan fell apart in the added time. Mohammad Amir bowled three wides, one of which the co-hosts also pinched two extra runs from.

The US scrambled to 18-1, leaving Pakistan to chase 19 off left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar. With 14 needed off four, Kumar made another stunning intervention, this time holding a magnificent catch at long-off to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed.

With seven required from the last ball, Shadab Khan could only take a single, sparking joyous celebrations among the American players and supporters.

All this at the end of a riveting contest, one which fluctuated in the burning Texas sunshine.

Pakistan recovered from 26-3, including an astonishing catch from America’s Steven Taylor, to post 159-7.

The US were cruising in the chase, at one stage needing only 56 runs from seven overs with nine wickets in hand.

Pakistan forced the super over and should have escaped, but the US completed the first upset of this expanded World Cup, one that gives them every chance of reaching the Super Eights.

After beating Canada in their opening game, they may now need only one win in their remaining group matches against India and Ireland in order to qualify.

Pakistan, winners in 2009 and beaten in the final by England in 2022, are already at risk of an early exit and must somehow regroup for a showpiece clash with fierce rivals India in New York on Sunday.

Super over ignites World Cup and US cricket

This tournament was taken to the US in a bid to finally raise the profile of cricket in America. If a match like this and a performance like this from the home team does not do the job, one wonders what will.

Monank Patel’s team showed they are worthy of the support of the nation and that they belong at cricket’s top table.

The United States only played their first T20 international in 2019, have never before played in a T20 World Cup and have not previously played Pakistan in an official international.

Here, they were outstanding, expertly drilled by coach and former Australia batter Stuart Law. The American bowlers rarely erred, their fielding was immaculate and their batting was composed.

It was only the greater experience of Pakistan that kept them in the contest and somehow forced the super over. Instead of grasping their second chance, Pakistan imploded.

Aaron Jones, who ended the match 36 not out, cut the first ball for four, leading to Amir spraying the ball to all parts. The US, who ran well all day, pinched runs from some comical Pakistan fielding.

The target of 19 felt like a large one and Netravalkar, a former India Under-19 international, held his nerve. Nitish’s wonderful catch sealed the deal.

Even when they are at their best, Pakistan are capable of self-destruction. Here, they were out of form and undercooked, prime to be overturned.

The US pounced in magnificent fashion, sealing the greatest moment in the country’s cricketing history.