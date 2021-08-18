USA: VA crisis hotline sees uptick in calls after Kabul collapse

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): The Department of Veterans Affairs hotline has seen an uptick in calls since Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday.

There was a nine percent increase in calls on Sunday, Aug. 16 compared to Aug. 15 of last year, Gary Kunich, public affairs specialist for the department, told The Hill.

From Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, leading up to the collapse of Kabul, there were 531 more calls compared to the same time last year.

“There has been a significant increase and VA is doing everything to connect our Veterans to the care they have earned and deserve,” Kunich said.

Thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies who work with the U.S. military are still stuck in Afghanistan as evacuation efforts became increasingly difficult when the Taliban took over the capital city.

The U.S. had thousands of military members working with Afghan allies and in Afghanistan over the past two decades. After 20 years, the Taliban was able to take over the country in a matter of days when President Biden pulled troops from the region.

The group has set up a circle around Kabul international airport, the only way out of the country, and is controlling who enters and leaves.

Those looking to make it out of the country are at the mercy of the Taliban, which would have to let them through to the airport.

The department sent an email out to nine million people on Monday to reiterate the services it provides and the hotline number for veterans who need it during this time.