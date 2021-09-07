Usage of profane language against judge: PHC annoyed Fawad, Firdous absence from court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Musrt Hilali annoyed absences of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chudary and Former Special Assistant Government of Punjab Firdous Awan before court in case regarding usage of immoral language against judge special court, on Tuesday.

The divisional bench remarked that why not their warrants shall issue after three notices issued by honorable court for appearance before PHC.

It is worth noted to mention that federal ministers had hold press conference after decision of Special Court which had announced punishment to General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf for abrogating constitution of Pakistan.

During hearing Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that shut your mouths or otherwise face legal proceeding and inquired that why are they not appearing before court is it due to shame?

Justice Rooh-Ul-Amin remarked that during press conference they had used immoral and blasphemous language by showing their emotions.

During hearing Justice Musrt Hilali remarked that such immoral and profane language against serving Chief Justice cannot able to be dealt with tolerance.

PHC remarked that it right of the court to accept apology or not on informing that former attorney general, minister for law Farogh Nasim and Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar apologized for their act.

The counsel assured that Federal Minister Fawad Chaudary and Firdous Ashiq Awan shall be appearing on next hearing before court.