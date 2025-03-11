USAID budget cut by 83%; ministry of economy warns of negative impact

KABUL (TOLONews): The Ministry of Economy has stated that the 83% budget cut of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will have a negative impact on aid programs for people in need worldwide.

Abdul Rahman Habib, the ministry’s spokesperson, emphasized that humanitarian programs and aid efforts should not be politically exploited.

The spokesperson further stated: “The purpose of humanitarian aid is to support individuals in emergency situations, natural disasters, or those suffering from economic hardship. According to humanitarian laws, neutrality and respect for human dignity are fundamental principles of these aid efforts. Therefore, organizations and countries should not use them as a tool for political objectives.”

Recently, Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, officially announced the 83% cut in USAID’s programs following a six-week review. Rubio also stated that cutting 83% of the agency’s programs, amounting to tens of billions of dollars, is not in line with U.S. national interests and, in some cases, could be detrimental to the country.

Rubio emphasized that the remaining programs will continue under the supervision of the U.S. State Department.

Meanwhile, some residents of Kabul have expressed concerns over job shortages and rising poverty. They have urged officials to take steps toward creating job opportunities.

Mohammad Qasim, a Kabul resident, said: “We are poor and helpless, and there is no work. We ask people to help us.”

Zarifa, another Kabul resident, stated: “I ask the government and aid organizations to assist me. Many times, I have to put my orphans to bed hungry.”

This comes as various organizations in Afghanistan continue to express concerns about the humanitarian crisis caused by poverty and climate change.

For the past 63 years, USAID has provided humanitarian and development assistance to various countries and has played a constructive role in numerous international projects worldwide.