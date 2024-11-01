USAID mission director calls on CM Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The USAID mission director Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri on Friday held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to discuss various issues.

The matters of mutual interest, Pak-US bilateral ties, trade, climate change, renewable energy, health, education and several other issues came under discussion.

“There is a need to learn from the experience of United States to deal with the climate change and environment pollution,” said CM Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz told the US diplomat that ‘pink button’ and virtual police station have been introduced for women.

She added that the Pak-US partnership is very important for the progress and peace of the region.

According to Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan got several victories in the war against terror and extremism.

The US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins and president of USAID from Punjab chapter Areesha Bano were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the need for ‘climate diplomacy’ with India to tackle the scourge of smog.

Addressing a Diwali event in Lahore, the chief minister said Pakistan must have diplomacy with India to fight smog in Lahore. “I am thinking of writing a letter to the Indian Punjab chief minister. This is not just a political issue but a humanitarian issue,” she said.