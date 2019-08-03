USAID PATTA gives training to sales force talent from agri-tech companies

F.P. Report

LAHORE: USAID Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA) has initiated a series of training workshops for 200 sales representatives from eight Pakistani agri-tech private sector companies. PATTA is committed to help agricultural technology partners discover new ways to reach farmers and acquire sales and marketing skills.

ShaistahTanveer, Assistant Director at Rachna Agribusiness participated in the training workshop and said, “I would like to acknowledge PATTA and USAID for delivering this training on ‘Sales Force Effectiveness’. This was a very informative training and I learnt how to increase company’s sales by enhancing our selling tactics and improving the product pitch to customers. In addition, this training highlighted a gender-inclusive approach in sales and marketing. We will certainly integrate gender-inclusive plans to reach out to more women farmers in the future.”

PATTA’s sales force training workshops included classroom sessions, motivational tips, group discussions and role play exercises. The training helped participants in championing critical company sales, identifying marketing strategies and building customer relationships.

In addition, participants learnt about maximizing face-to-face sales with farmers and developing promotional materials that highlight unique product features to achieve higher sales. Agricultural technology companies benefitted from learning about effective selling strategies including customer prospecting, sales call, customer satisfaction and after-sales services.

“While agricultural technology companies disseminate in-depth product knowledge to sales staff, there is a lack of expertise to convert this knowledge into fruitful sales pitch. This is where PATTA steps in to groom sales force representatives of agricultural technology companies who have potential to leverage much more,” said Chief of Party PATTA Jean Francois Guay.

USAID PATTA seeks to improve Pakistan’s agri-tech sector by building the capacity of 37 private sector agribusiness through a broad-based technical assistance package. This package includes skills enhancement opportunities to significantly increase agricultural technology sales and expand business networks. PATTA plans to continue this support by linking the supply side partners with 350 dealers to achieve sales worth $17.68 million by 2021 through increased access to ground-breaking agricultural technologies and improved business management practices.