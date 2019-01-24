Usain Bolt calls time on football career

LONDON (Agencies): Olympic icon Usain Bolt is no longer pursuing his dream of becoming a professional footballer, his agent has confirmed.

Bolt had a trial period with Borussia Dortmund last year before starting a similar spell with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in August.

The former sprinter hit a brace in a 4-0 friendly win against Macarthur South West United to prompt suggestions he could be given a deal by the A-League club.

But Bolt’s time with the team came to an end in November after he was unable to agree terms on a contract with the Mariners.

Bolt, a Manchester United fan, also rejected the chance to join Maltese club Valletta, while he said he had a number of other offers from teams.

However, Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms said on Tuesday that the 32-year-old’s budding football career is now over.

“Usain will no longer pursue a career as a professional footballer,” Simms said in a short statement provided to Omnisport.