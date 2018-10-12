Usain Bolt scores first two goals in bid to become a professional footballer

SYDNEY (Agencies): Usain Bolt scored twice in his second trial match for the A-League’s Central Coast Mariners to boost his chances of realising his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The world’s fastest man struck in a 20-minute second-half period as the Mariners eased to a 4-0 win over Macarthur South West United; the first was a coolly-taken individual effort while a defensive mix-up gifted him a second in the pre-season friendly in Campbelltown.

“I think I made some slight mistakes but I’m just happy to get the chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt told Fox Sports after his withdrawal on 75 minutes. “Scoring a goal in your first proper match is a big deal. It was a good feeling.”

Again sporting the No 95 shirt – a reference to his world record time over 100m – and playing up front, Bolt started a match for the first time, following on from his 20-minute cameo off the bench for the Mariners over a month ago.

Having worked hard on his fitness since that debut on the Central Coast, the 32-year-old was able to last the majority of the game, but there remains much room for improvement in his general play before he can contemplate winning an A-League contract.

He struggled to find his touch in the first half, but marginally improved in the second. His first goal, though, indicated some promise as he displayed strength to shrug off one defender before showing poise in front of goal to finish with a low left-footed shot. The second was a tap into an open goal after Macarthur’s goalkeeper and defender had taken each other out.

The decision to withdraw him with 15 minutes remaining – with the prospect of a hat-trick tantalisingly close – was met with predictable boos and he departed to a standing ovation. “I think I’ve improved in every area,” Bolt said. “I think my touch is that little bit better; my vision needs to improve a little bit more. I think my running off the ball is where I’ve improved most.”

Advertisements