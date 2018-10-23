USC employee’s sit-in Islamabad enters second day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A protest of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) employees continues on the second day on Tuesday against the possible closure of the stores.

According to details, hundreds of employees of USC on Monday marched down to the Red Zone and blocked the D-Chowk to press the federal government to accept their demands.

This is the first massive sit-in being faced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since the strikes carried out by the Radio Pakistan employees. The protestors also took their breakfast at the D-Chowk and refused to end the sit-in until their demands are met.

The employees of the USC are asking the government to withdraw the possible plan of privatizing the USC and clear the Rs2.76 billion subsidy claim pending for the previous seven years. They also demanded permanent employment for contractual and daily wage employees.

The chain of stores has been closed across the country until their demands are met, the employees said.

They also warned of marching down on the Parliament House if the government did not pay heed to their demands.

Advertisements