Use of force against doctors

As a measure of last resort, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government baton charged and teargased the protesting doctors at the premises of Lady Reading Hospital. In police action 12 doctors, 8 policemen and 3 journalists were wounded. Police arrested 39 doctors and put them in lockups. The doctors are unhappy with the enforced legislations of MTI Act and passed bills for the formation of Regional and District Health Authorities. These legislations have deprived doctors from basic right of job security and slammed the door of their appointment on merit in government hospitals. The newly recruited doctors will not be treated as civil servants as the provision of Civil Services Act shall not apply to them.

The domiciled based transfer policy of specials doctors to the district headquarter hospitals has proved counterproductive. In most of district headquarter hospital the facilities of operation heaters, skilled supporting staff, wards for in-door treatment are not available. These hospitals are also plagued by power outages. The lack of necessary healthcare infrastructure will certainly result in the wastage of expertise of specialist doctors who are sitting idle in the district and subdivision level hospitals after their recent postings.

The doctors’ protest and their contention that under the legislations about health sector the government wants to privitise the healthcare system and availing health facilities will be unaffordable then for the people. The substantial increase in the cost of indoor treatment in MTI government hospitals gives credence to this contention when it is compared with expenses incurred on indoor treatment in non-MTI government hospitals. The issue has now assumed political dimension as opposition political parties in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly has described the legislation pertaining to the formation of Regional and District Health Authorities in conflict with fundamental rules. They vowed to approach the court of law on these legislations. The government should have held meaningful and result oriented negotiations with doctors for redressal of their grievances instead of using force against them.