Use of multilateral forums regarding war in Ukraine

According to western media, the G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine during the recent meeting of the forum on Bali Island. According to details, the session was dominated by the debates regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food security and energy crises while Russia’s top diplomat walked out of the meeting and denounced the West for frenzied criticism of his country and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems through positive dialogue and negotiations.

Resultantly, the G-20 meeting ended with no joint statement, and no announcements of any agreements agreed upon by the participants.

The G-20 meeting was the first-ever face-to-face session between Russian Federation and its staunch western critics after Russia launched the so-called special operation against Ukraine. The western allies used the session to malign Russia and criticize its action, which had brought a disaster in the region and beyond and also has serious repercussions for the Russian economy and global reputation.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken was of the view that the challenges from rising food and energy costs had been dramatically exacerbated by Russian aggression. Blinken urged the G-20 delegates to hold Russia accountable for the economic and energy disasters in the world because Ukraine could not export food grains to the world due to the blockade of its seaports and Ukrainian farmers can’t yield Corps in the atmosphere of war.

Similarly, the war in Ukraine has created an energy crisis in the world. In fact, the war in Ukraine has changed the geopolitical and economic dynamics of the entire world as this conflict has blocked the supply chain of food grains from the fourth-largest grain producers to the rest of the world besides the provision of oil, gas, and fertilizers from Russia to Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The United States and its allies blamed Russia for this catastrophe while Moscow accused the west of leveling unilateral sanctions against the country which created this upheaval in the world. Both sides pursuing their hegemonic designs at the cost of other nations as neither Russia nor the West has an existential threat to their nations as well as any financial and economic challenge to their stability, however, they had plunged the universe into trouble due to their destabilizing actions over the past months.

The United States had enjoyed unlimited authority in a unipolar world after the dissolution of the former USSR, but Washington declared Beijing and Moscow as the top threats to its security and global hegemony and started an undeclared war against its rivals. Thus, the world is paying the price for the rivalry between the three superpowers, and many nations like Ukraine had become prey to their hostility so far.

The aggressor as well as the supporters of the victim do not ready to review their course over the past months, while the calamities of war failed to motivate the combatants to a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Apparently, the use of multilateral forums for censure and isolation of Russia is further complicating the issue. Hence, the west should use these platforms for dialogue and diplomacy with its stanch rival if it pursues a genuine desire for peace in the world.