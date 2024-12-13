USIP: Poppy ban could ‘escalate political tensions’

KABUL (TOLONews): The US Institute of Peace (USIP) has stated in a report that the Islamic Emirate’s ban on poppy cultivation, coupled with the replacement of high-value crops with low-value ones like wheat, could heighten dissatisfaction and escalate political tensions in Afghanistan.

According to the report, while the continuation of the ban demonstrates the power of the Islamic Emirate, it has exacerbated rural poverty and increased landowners’ dissatisfaction, which could lead to greater political instability in Afghanistan.

The report stated: “The Taliban’s persistence in enforcing the ban has been notable, especially in 2024. If the ban remains in place, it would demonstrate the regime’s strength but also worsen rural poverty, increase dissatisfaction among landholders, and spur political instability.”

USIP believes that reducing the ban due to pressures and opposition may lead to a resurgence of poppy cultivation, undermining the Islamic Emirate’s authority and creating new challenges for the government.

USIP statistics reveal a significant drop in poppy cultivated in Afghanistan in 2024 — from an estimated 22,693 hectares in 2023 to 7,382 hectares in 2024, a drop of 67 percent. “This follows the enormous nearly 90 percent reduction in 2023 and contrasts with UNODC’s estimate that cultivation increased by 19 percent in 2024,” USIP said.

The USIP report concludes by stressing the importance of sustainable economic growth and rural development to address these challenges.

Humanitarian aid, while helpful, cannot alone resolve the crisis or mitigate the consequences of the poppy ban, the report said.

Previously, the Islamic Emirate had claimed a 95% reduction in poppy cultivation in Afghanistan and declared that no one is allowed to grow it.