Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against New Zealand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have ruled out opener Usman Khan from the second one-day international (ODI) against New Zealand owing to a hamstring injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old opening batter sustained the injury while fielding during his side’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Mclean Park in Napier on Friday.

“The MRI scan confirmed a Low-Grade tear, making Usman unavailable for second ODI scheduled on 2 April at Seddon Park in Hamilton,” the PCB said.

New Zealand eased to a 73-run win over Pakistan in the first ODI after Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Nathan Smith claimed four wickets.

The recalled Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 off 83 balls but it was his dismissal that started the rot.

Both teams feature numerous changes to those who played out a five-match T20 series, won 4-1 by New Zealand.