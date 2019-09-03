Usman Khawaja left out of Australia squad for fourth Test

LONDON (Agencies): Usman Khawaja has been left out of Australia’s 12-man squad for this week’s fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford as paceman Mitchell Starc is recalled.

Steve Smith replaces Khawaja, who batted at number three throughout the series but managed an average of just 20.33 from his six innings. Smith missed the third Test at Headingley with concussion. Marnus Labuschagne keeps his place after three successive half-centuries.

Starc, who was the leading wicket taker at the World Cup earlier this year, impressed in Australia’s tour match against Derbyshire last week, taking seven wickets. He is likely to compete with Peter Siddle for a place in the attack, with James Pattinson rested.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England’s epic one-wicket victory at Headingley, although holders Australia will retain the Ashes if they win either of the final two Tests. The fourth Test starts on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Australia squad for fourth Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.