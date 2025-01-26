Usman Nurmagomedov retains Bellator lightweight world title after epic win over Paul Hughes

DUBAI (Agencies): Usman Nurmagomedov beat Paul Hughes on Saturday night to retain his Bellator lightweight world title at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The main event at the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series produced a 25-minute battle between the prides of Dagestan and Northern Ireland, with Nurmagomedov staying unbeaten after receiving the nod from two of the three judges sitting outside the SmartCage (47-47, 48-46, 48-46). After the majority decision win, Nurmagomedov had nothing but respect for his opponent.

“This is for you guys, Paul Hughes, you are the man, brother you’re tough, I underestimated this guy,” Nurmagomedov said. “But I’m still undefeated, undisputed Bellator lightweight champion.”

Hughes also made it clear he would love a rematch in Belfast.

“It played out how I expected, I’m so gutted and disappointed I lost. I thought I won the fight, I probably left some in the tank, I need to leave everything behind next time. I really thought I was going to win,” Hughes said. “The PFL believed in me and I believe in the PFL. We have to do the rematch in Belfast, it has to be in Belfast, I think I’ve earned this.”

The PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series is the inaugural “Road to Dubai” event after the signing of a groundbreaking multi-year partnership between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council and the Professional Fighters League.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will allow MMA world champions and the sport’s biggest stars from the PFL to compete in title fights as Dubai becomes a marquee destination for the best of MMA.

All other Champions Series events will now be co-branded as “Road to Dubai” events, with each show building to the finale, set in the new fight capital. As part of the PFL’s commitment to developing the sport of MMA in Dubai, rising Emirati star fighters will now have a pathway to become future PFL champions.

In the heavyweight co-main event of the evening, former Bellator light heavyweight world champion Vadim Nemkov (19-2) made quick work of Tim Johnson (18-11), needing only 3:08 to submit the former Minnesota National Guardsman. Originally scheduled to face Corey Anderson in a rematch, Johnson took the bout on short notice and brought the fight to Nemkov, but a rear-naked choke brought the bout to an end. Nemkov now has 14 straight wins under his belt.

Dagestan’s Akhmed Magomedov (11-1) submitted Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (11-3) via rear-naked choke in Round 2 in a featherweight main card bout on Saturday. Magomedov, who had not fought in almost two years, quickly shook off any rust. With the win, Dagestan moved to 2-0 against Ireland with the main event remaining.

England’s Ibragim Ibragimov improved to 9-0 after a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) against Kenny Mokhonoana (5-2). Ibragimov’s third win under the PFL banner shows that he is not only one of the best rising prospects on the European MMA scene, but globally as well.

The opening main card bout of the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series featured Russia’s Renat Khavalov (9-0) against Brazil’s Cleiver Fernandes (9-2) at bantamweight. With Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Khavalov cruised to a unanimous (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) decision in his PFL debut.

Preliminary card results

Ahmed Samy (12-4) beat Tarek Suleiman (13-9) via TKO at 5:00 in Round 1

Mirafzal Akhtamov (8-0-1) beat Mike Thompson (7-3) via technical submission (head and arm choke) at 2:50 of Round 2

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (6-1-1) beat Ruel Panales (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

John Mitchell (10-2) beat Souhil Tairi (7-6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Haider Khan (9-1) beat Mostafa Nada (9-4) via TKO at 3:18 of Round 1

Talal Alqallaf (3-0 AM.) beat Saeed Alhosani (4-3 AM.) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)