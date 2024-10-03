Usman Qadir announces retirement from cricket

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Legspinner Usman Qadir has retired from Pakistan cricket. Four years after returning from Australia and committing his international future to Pakistan, Qadir, 31, announced on social media that his days as a Pakistan cricketer were behind him.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket,” Qadir said. “As I reflect on this unforgettable journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and team-mates who have been with me every step of the way.”

Qadir played one ODI and 25 T20Is for Pakistan, making his debut in a T20I home series against Zimbabwe. His career got off to a flying start as he took eight wickets for 60 runs in three matches, and was declared the Player of the Series. At his peak, he was considered Pakistan’s primary legspinner, briefly keeping Shadab Khan out of the T20I side.

That Qadir would ever send down an international ball for Pakistan was unlikely as recently as 2018, when he declared his desire to represent Australia. He made his debut for Western Australia in 2018, and played for the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in the BBL.

Despite a bright start, inconsistency dogged his performances, with disciplinary concerns also hampering his time in Australia; in 2019, he was caught driving well over the speed limit, and summoned to court.

In late 2019, almost out of nowhere, Misbah-ul-Haq named him in a Pakistan squad for a series in Australia, before Qadir had even publicly committed to playing for Pakistan. Just weeks earlier, Qadir’s father and Pakistan’s most famous legspinner Abdul Qadir, had died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Usman would later say his father’s passing was a significant factor in him committing to the country of his birth.

Qadir continued to be dogged by inconsistency with Pakistan, too. He last played for Pakistan at the Asian Games in October 2023, though he played two games in the the recently concluded Champions One-Day Cup with the Markhors. In the last year, his relationship with the PCB was at breaking point, and he accused the board of mismanaging his injury in May, stating he had screenshots and other evidence to prove it.

Qadir did not specify in the statement what his future plans were, but paid tribute to the man whose surname invariably weighs heavy on his shoulders. “As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together.”

Courtesy: espncricinfo