US’s $1B aid cut cannot be compensated: Abdullah

KABUL (TOLO News): Abdullah Abdullah at a press conference on Thursday said the US cut of $1B aid to Afghanistan cannot be compensated.

On Tuesday, President Ashraf Ghani in a statement abut the US reduction of aid to Afghanistan, said the cut in assistance will not have a direct impact on key sectors in Afghanistan.

But Abdullah said that “there should not be irresponsible comments” over the aid reduction.

On Monday, the US government announced an immediate reduction in its assistance by $1 billion because of the Afghan leaders’ failure to agree on an inclusive government.

This followed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s 7-hour visit to Kabul also on Monday where he met with President Ghani and his political opponent Abdullah Abdullah, separately, and in a joint meeting. But the meetings ended without a result.

“Pompeo said that the aid reduction of $1 billion to Afghanistan would not be the last move of the US if political tensions continue,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah said “we are ready for talks to end the political crisis in the country,” adding that “a continuation of the political struggle would not benefit the people of Afghanistan.”

“Pompeo did not come to Afghanistan for mediation,” Abdullah said, “he didn’t even suggest a model for us,” he added.

Abdullah also called on the Taliban to show their will for peace by announcing a ceasefire and holding intra-Afghan talks, especially in light of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

On Wednesday night a list was released of President Ghani’s finalized a list of 20 representatives to negotiate with the Taliban, an important step towards the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks.

But Abdullah, referring to the delegation, said that the peace talks with the Taliban “must represent all.”