US’s Counselor will travel to Moldova, UK

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet will lead an interagency delegation to Chisinau, Moldova, from May 17 to 18.

He will meet with Moldovan government officials to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine on Moldova, continue discussions of our 30-year U.S.-Moldovan partnership under the framework of our Strategic Dialogue, and meet with refugees fleeing Russia’s war against Ukraine. Counselor Chollet’s visit will reinforce U.S. support for Moldova’s democracy, prosperity, and security.

Counselor Chollet will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia, from May 18 to 19 to for consultations with our Georgian partners about European security and democratic development.

He will meet with government, opposition, and civil society representatives for discussions on Russia’s continuing occupation of parts of Georgia, on the Kremlin’s brutal war against Ukraine, and on how to advance the people of Georgia’s aspirations for a democratic, peaceful, prosperous, and Euro-Atlantic future.

Counselor Chollet will then travel to London, the United Kingdom on May 20 to meet with UK partners to discuss our joint efforts to address shared global priorities, including Euro-Atlantic security in light of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, and our continued close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Related