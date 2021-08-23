US’s credibility issue

The hasty and rash withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, followed by a scramble to protect Afghan civilian interpreters and informants coupled with Biden’s announcement for deployment of additional 5 thousand troops for evacuation operation while lashing out Afghan government and military for their failure, has triggered serious concern among American allies who rely on the United States for military shield. The world is still in shock over the collapse of the Afghan Army created, trained, equipped, and resourced by the world superpower with more than 83 billion dollars over two decades and that highly trained and sufficiently equipped military could not last for a few days against its poorly trained and ill-equipped enemy.

In fact, the fall of the Ghani government amid US withdrawal from Afghanistan has raised serious questions about US credibility, and America’s extent of support to its allies and partners in the world. Presently, there are concerns in NATO members regarding unilateral US policy in Afghanistan and several NATO countries including Germany are considering review of ongoing NATO’s military missions around the globe. According to reports, British lawmakers also criticized the US solitary policy in Afghanistan and urged the government to end blind following of the United States in international affairs. According to reports, the US allies in the Indo-Pacific including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan have developed serious reservations after a quick US military exit from Afghanistan which may happen in their country one day in future. Some experts suggest that Indo-Pacific countries having long standing territorial disputes with their rivals such as Japan and South Korea will not have any immediate impact on their security if America parted its ways from them as compare to Taiwan, which will face direct and severe Chinese military intervention if it goes too far while relying on America’s military shield during coming days.

For information on US allies around the world, Pakistan had been a US ally since its inception and played the role of front-line state more than once in the past. But each time when America achieved its objectives betrayed Pakistan vehemently and adopted hostile policy toward Pakistan.

Presently, the Biden Administration is facing criticism of Republican lawmakers and media for poor planning and loss of credibility at international level. President Biden has dispatched its envoy to reiterate US commitment to its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, where US allies are thinking to improve their own muscles instead of relying on others. According to US officials, US interests in the Indo-Pacific are different from the reality in Afghanistan, as ensuring open sea lanes in Asia is much more important than continuing involvement in another country’s civil war.

However, the world must know that some time ago, war on terror was the first priority of the United States and it took a few years to change its discourse and then US’s playmates were alone to clear the mess of US’s war on terror. Therefore, US allies must keep an emergency door open to have a safe exit when America returns home from their countries in the days to come.