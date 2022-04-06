US’s defense budget and precedence

US Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley has testified before the Armed Services Committee of the US Congress regarding the budget request for the Department of Defense for the year (FY) 2023. The Biden administration proposed a $ 773 billion budget estimate for the Department of Defense, which is $30.7 billion above the FY 2022. While commenting on the budget request and the challenges being faced by the United States, General Milley said that China has been threatening Taiwan and modernizing its military for some time, Russia’s unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, and several other threats including North Korea, Iran, and transnational terrorist threats too, remain consistent in the recent years. While shedding light on the American strategy to counter these challenges, Milley said that the United States needs to further invest in capabilities that deter Russian aggression and increase interoperability with its NATO allies, European partners, and strengthen the alliance and partnerships with the countries around the globe. General Milley categorically admitted that the United States cannot meet the threat environment alone and the key to US national security policy is building partnerships. While American foreign assistance and USAID’s development programs play a significant role in the achievement of America’s goals in the world.

America is a superpower having unlimited resources, the latest technologies, and global ambitions to expand and maintain its influence in all parts of the world. After World War II, the United States competed with the former Soviet Union and had fought several wars in different regions of the world, however, it has always built coalitions with other nations to avoid collateral loss of men and materials during the war. Currently, America’s hit list includes China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, transnational terrorist groups, and some allegedly illiberal regimes including Venezuela, Belarus, Erdogan’s Turkey, and others, while American strategists aim at using the recipe of partnerships and alliances to deter these threats. America is using NATO and the EU to tackle the Russian threat while it had forged AUKUS, and Quad alliances to contain Chinese influence in the South China Sea and broader Indo-Pacific region. The United States has tactfully made a coalition of the GCC countries and Israel against Iran and Russian supporters in the MENA regions.

American policymakers are fully aware of the fact, that their success lies in a holistic approach that coordinates and strengthens all elements of national power. While investment in science and technology, research and development, and education for the acquisition of the latest technology is a central pillar of America’s ability to deter these threats. According to experts, America has approved the largest defense budget in its history because it intends to harden its military capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, critical information infrastructure as well as satellite capabilities through massive investment in R&D and the latest defense innovations. At the same time, it wants to strengthen the abilities of its allies and partners through the provision of military assistance, training, and sharing of the latest technologies to reduce its burden and risk in the war against adversaries. However, America’s enemies are also aware of the United States’ way of waging a war and using their expertise to neutralize American strategies, hence the time would decide the effectiveness of the schemes of both parties.