US’s double standard in human rights

The World has witnessed the clear picture of United States human rights standard by two different events happened on Wednesday both relating to the US and Biden administration who claims to be the Champion of Human rights around the globe. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, has said that department of State transmitted its Annual International Religious Freedom Report-2020 to the United States Congress and claimed that this Annual Report provides a detailed factual account of the status of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories and reports of violations and abuses committed by governments and non-state actors. It was further said that the United States is committed to promoting accountability for those responsible for such abuses.

US Secretary of States, Antony Blinken announced the designation of Chinese national Mr. Yu Hui, former Office Director of the Central Leading Group on Preventing and Dealing with Heretical Religions of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the US Department of State. According to reports, Mr. Yu Hui is designated for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the arbitrary detention of Falun Gong practitioners for their spiritual beliefs.

On other hand on the same day, UN Security Council held its second emergency meeting and discussed worsening situation between Israel and Palestinians, the meeting ended up without issuing a joint statement due to opposition by the United States a close ally of the belligerent Israel. According to reports, US maintained that the meeting of the UNSC was sufficient to express concerns on the issue. Although, UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Mr. Tor Wennesland specifically warned the meeting that the situation has deteriorated and there is a risk of a spiral of violence, but as it was contrary to the Israeli interests therefore US averted potential international pressure on its ally.

This is not the first time that US sided with an aggressor by putting asides the all norms of humanity and championship of human rights but in fact, all these social norms are tools for the United States to achieve its political and Strategic interests around the globe. The US had defended the Israel at international forums since from its illegal inception in 1948. In another move, US Secretary of State openly busted on International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 4, 2021 in Israel support and said that United States firmly opposes and is deeply disappointed by the ICC’s decision to open a war crimes investigation in the occupied Palestinian territory. Blinken further went on advocating Israel and said that ICC has no jurisdiction over this matter. Israel is not party to the ICC and has not consented to the Court’s jurisdiction, therefore US has serious concerns about ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.

Blinken and his buddy Israel is well aware of the situation that although Israel is not party to ICC, but Palestine is signatory of the Rome Statue and a party to ICC. Israeli Forces committed crimes on Palestinian land and thus Israel is afraid of ICC investigation into its deeds. Now, there is a lesson for Muslim countries in America-Israel enterprise. They must release the seriousness of the situation and sit to gather to help resolve the issue of Palestine. Their power lies in their unity if they would not unite then rudeness and failure would be their fate.