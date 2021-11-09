US’s economy and global pandemic

The Vice Chair of the US Central Bank, Richard Clarida briefed the media about the current contours of the US economy and forecasted future trends in American manufacturing industry, consumers capacity and employment status in coming years. According to Clarida, the US economy has made a transition from economic recovery to economic expansion during the second quarter of the current year. He noted that the catastrophic collapse in US economic activity was occurred in the first half of 2020 due to global pandemic and the mitigation efforts by the US economic leaders in the shape of timely and targeted monetary and fiscal policy actions both in scale and scope provided essential and significant support to the economic recovery during the last quarter of previous year. According to Richard Clarida, the recovery that commenced in the summer of 2020 was quite robust, and the GDP growth within one quarter during 2021 is projected to be the fastest by the economic forecasters since 1983. He said that under the median projection for GDP growth in September, the level of real GDP will have returned to its pre-pandemic trend growth trajectory by the fourth quarter of 2021.

While forecasting the future trends of the US economy, the US Economic leader was of the view that according to latest projections, the GDP growth steps down from 5.9 percent this year to 3.8 percent in 2022 and further to 2.5 percent and 2 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively. He said that the projected GDP growth rate in 2021 and 2022 would decline the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent by the end of 2022 and 3.5 percent by the end of 2023.

The United States economy was smashed down by the coronavirus pandemic during March 2020 and the businesses and economic activities were completely stopped because of months long lockdown which struck all commercial and in person activities including air and land travel, educational activities, shopping, hospital visits other than coronavirus disease, hoteling, and wedding parties etc. The last nineteen months proved to be the most crucial time for the corporate sector and business community due to pandemic restrictions and uncertainty which prevailed during this time throughout the world. The US economic recession was the deepest but briefest in its nature and more than 30 million American workers became jobless during the initial two months of the pandemic.

However, the US economy started to rebound during the third quarter of 2020 after the effects of extraordinary stimulus measures through five consecutive packages of trillions of dollars to provide relief to the economy and other segments of US’s society affected by the global pandemic. The US government not only provided relief to unemployed and pandemic hit individuals and families but also took measures to support businesses and industries including a cut in interest rate, loans and assets purchases and change in regulations to support the depleting business activities across the country. The US government supported students in educational loans, and launched plans to support the corporate sector including housing, mortgages, insurance and medical through provision of financial aid and purchase of assets. Although, pandemic has inflicted severe damage to the American economy, the timely and substantial fiscal and economic measures taken by the US government not only brought the US’s economy out of the turmoil but also put it on the fastest track in the history of the US.