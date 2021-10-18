US’s inspiration of Allies

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has travelled to Europe to reassure America’s allies and partners of America’s commitment to their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression. Austin is scheduled to visit Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania before attending the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia. While Ukraine is in conflict with Russia, Russian forces have killed around 14,000 Ukrainians in and around the Donbass region in Eastern Ukraine since 2014.

The three East European countries are neighbors and foes of US’s arch enemy Russia, so while adopting the proven formula of “enemy’s enemy is your friend”, Austin and his team is continuously in contact with Russia’s rivals, while encouraging them to stand tall and prepare themselves to face aggressive Russia. In fact, America itself is not ready to take the risk alone, therefore Austin wants to manage the situation through the participation of two dozen NATO allies to deal with emerging threat belligerent Russia.

Ukraine, Georgia, and Romania, all three nations border the Black Sea, where the Russian Black Sea fleet is actively marching in Crimean Peninsula and bullying the vessels of neighboring states and NATO forces in adjacent waters. Although both Georgia and Ukraine had processed their membership in NATO in the past, however some legal obligations are still pending to them therefore, Austin will stress both countries to make the changes necessary for them to qualify for membership in the defensive alliance.

Furthermore, the US Defense Secretary intends to discuss with the leadership of the three nations about the emerging threats to the security of the region and black Sea territorial waters. According to experts, the Russian military adopted an aggressive doctrine in the Mediterranean and Black Sea waters and created a huge challenge for NATO forces. The upcoming NATO Defense ministerial will culminate in the future policy against Russia. Although, NATO could not protect its allies from Russian aggression in the past. However, the world is anxious to know about the consequences of Austin’s latest promises to the former Soviet States in the days to come.