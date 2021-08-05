US’s instruments of aggression

US Senate Foreign Relations committee voted on Wednesday to repeal two Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and moved the bill for a full chamber vote later this year. According to reports, all Democrats and three Republican Senators on Committee backed this bipartisan bill to scrap the 1991 authorization for the Gulf War and the 2002 authorization to topple Saddam Hussein’s regime in Baghdad. In fact, both AUMFs were currently outdated, and had no operational importance after completion of the US military campaign in the Country.

However, both Democrat and Republican Senators have different views over the issue. Democrats perceive repealing the AUMFs as a legislative need to eliminate the chances of any serious abuse in the future. Whereas Republicans argue that repealing AUMFs would send a signal of weakness and leave the commander in chief without the necessary authorities to respond to future threats, especially while the Taliban is making significant gains in Afghanistan amid the US withdrawal. Some lawmakers are also suggesting that the AUMF of 2002 can be helpful to the Biden administration in responding to threats of aggression from Iranian backed militias in future.

Presently, US lawmakers are debating on repealing decades old AUMFs because of any future use of these US laws for reigniting war in Iraq. The US lawmakers had forgotten the fact the geopolitical landscapes had been changed. Today, an independent and democratic government is in place in Iraq and endeavoring for a peaceful and stable Country. In fact, Iraqi government has been pushing the United States for withdrawal of remaining American troops from its soil after assassination of Irani General Qasem Saleimani at Baghdad airport in January 2020. According to reports, an Iraqi delegation led by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Airaji visited USA recently and held talks with US Department of Defense regarding troops withdrawal and US future role in the country. As said, the leadership of both countries has agreed to withdraw the remaining 2500 US troops from Iraq by the end of 2021. Therefore, US lawmakers must understand the new paradigms of the changing world and must pull out these legal instruments which may back up any US warrior to invade poor Iraqi Nation in future.