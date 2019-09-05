US’s Middle East envoy resigns

WASHINGTON (AA): Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, is leaving his post, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

“After almost 3 years in my Administration, Jason Greenblatt will be leaving to pursue work in the private sector,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trump called the Middle east envoy “a loyal and great friend and fantastic lawyer”.

Greenblatt will stay in his role until long-delayed U.S. peace plan for Israel and Palestinians is unveiled. The plan is expected to be released after the Israeli elections slated for Sept. 17.

“His dedication to Israel and to seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians won’t be forgotten. He will be missed. Thank you Jason!” Trump wrote.

In a statement, Greenblatt said it was an “honor of a lifetime” to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians, and others in the region,” he added.

In a statement, Jared Kushner, the Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, said Greenblatt has done a” tremendous job” to develop an economic and political vision in Middle East.

“His work has helped develop the relationships between Israel and its neighbors as he is trusted and respected by all of the leaders throughout the region,” said Kushner.

Greenblatt previously worked as an attorney for the Trump Organization.